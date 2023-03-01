Tomorrow x Together kicked off the year with their 12tn EP, A Name Chapter: Temptation, which included their infectious hit “Sugar Rush Ride” and a seductive music video to go along with it. “It tells the story of youths who decide to embark on a long journey for their future but is swayed by the temptation in front of them,” member Soobin explained about the EP.

They took that memorable track to The Late Late Show With James Corden with an invigorating performance. The room is bursting with energy, like a literal sugar rush. Their sparkling harmonies are speckled with the shrieks of girls in the audience, obviously amazed to be in the group’s presence at all. Of course, their complicated and entertaining dance choreography is definitely inspiring the screams, as well.

The quintet, often going by the abbreviation TXT, is preparing to head out on the road for the massive Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour. The highly anticipated run begins next month in Seoul for two nights on March 25 and 26. It’ll hit in Singapore, Taipei, major cities in Japan, and then come over to the US for shows all over the country in May.

Watch their performance of “Sugar Rush Ride” above.