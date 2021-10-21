Halsey’s incredibly inventive new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the pop star brought in a new production team to switch up her sound. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails helped them deliver what amounts to one of the best records of the year, whether you call it pop, alternative, or even rock, it’s quite a feat. But as Nine Inch Nails fans are known to be very eager for new music from the band, especially considering the band’s frequent hiatuses throughout their career, a recent bit of news from a new Billboard cover story might have ripples in the community.

In the piece, by journalist Joe Lynch, the three artists discuss the journey behind Halsey’s new album, with Trent admitting that deciding to work on the project was a reason to hold off on new NIN music. Of course, Halsey anticipated fans might be upset to learn that, jokingly telling the band’s frontman not to reveal that fact. We’d just finished a lot of score work in a period of a year and a half, and we’d been kind of talking about working on Nine Inch Nails and also were kind of freaked out by the pandemic and not feeling incredibly creative,” Trent Reznor said. “And I think I was eager for anything to keep me from having to write songs myself (Laughs.).” To which Halsey responded: “Don’t tell them that! Everyone’s going to be mad at me ­— “We could’ve gotten a Nine Inch Nails album?!'”

Well, maybe now we’ll get the Halsey project and a new NIN album in a few more months… maybe we’ll even get a Halsey feature on there. To learn more about the making of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, check out the full cover story right there.