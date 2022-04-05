The 26th Webby Awards are coming up, taking place on May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street. Meant to honor online creativity, a handful of the nominations, which have just been announced, include artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Questlove, and other personalities.

Megan’s “Thot Sh*t” is nominated for Music Video, General Video; Grande’s r.e.m. beauty is nominated for Fashion & Beauty, General Websites and Mobile Sites; Eilish is nominated for Oculus Quest 2, her collaboration with Beat Saber, for Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment. The full list of nominees can be found here.

According to the Webbys, over 14,000 entries were submitted and only 12% were chosen for nominees by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Voting is now open until Thursday, April 21. “The Webby Awards has been honoring the very best in digital innovation and creativity for 26 years,” said Claire Graves, the president of The Webby Awards. “This year’s nominees represent more than innovation. They are the coolest, most creative, most shared, watched, listened to, most breathtaking, moving, and talked about work on the Internet. We’re so proud to recognize them today.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.