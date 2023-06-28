Early this year, pop music icon Madonna announced that she would be commemorating the 40th anniversary of the beginning of her music career with the Celebration Tour. Announcing the tour with a video featuring stars like Diplo, Lil Wayne, and more, she said in a statement, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” Unfortunately, it turned out that at least some of those fans will have to wait a bit longer, as Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary announced the postponement of the tour on Instagram.

So, why was Madonna’s Celebration Tour postponed?

Well, it looks like Madonna will need a little recovery time after she was hospitalized earlier this week. After being reportedly found unresponsive, she was rushed to the ICU, where she was intubated for at least one night and watched over by her daughter, Lourdes Leon. And although Oseary reports that her health is improving and she’s expected to make a full recovery, it looks like no chances are being taken with the 64-year-old singer.

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” wrote Oseary on Instagram. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”