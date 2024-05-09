After taking some time off, The Eras Tour is back, baby: Taylor Swift just kicked off (or is in the process of kicking off, as of this post) a European leg of the tour in France. Whether you’re interested in this specific show or want an indication of what the tour could look like going forward, here’s what to know about when Swift took the stage.

What Time Does Taylor Swift Go On Stage For The Eras Tour In Paris?

As noted on setlist.fm, Swift’s May 9 concert at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France began at 7:55 p.m. setlist.fm also notes that on average for The Eras Tour so far, Swift has taken the stage 3 hours and 23 minutes after the doors opened, and the average show length is 3 hours and 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, Paramore is opening the tour for the next couple months, so check out their setlist here. Swift previously said, “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”