The news of Swift and Kelce seemed to arrive rather suddenly, which led to Swifties sharing theories as to when their romance began.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

Swift revealed that she and Kelce began dating around the time Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast that he had attempted to give her a friendship bracelet during one of the stops of her Eras Tour. Kelce, however, was unable to talk to Swift before or after the show, as Swift prefers to save her voice for the 44 songs in her setlist.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said in her new Time cover story. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The episode aired in late July, just weeks before the NFL season kick-off, and weeks before the two officially went public. It’s safe to say their secrecy worked out all too well.