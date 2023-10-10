Earlier today (October 10), Christina Aguilera announced that she’s coming back to Las Vegas with a brand new residency. The show will be held at The Venetian’s Voltaire Belle De Nuit, and sooner than fans might have thought.

Aguilera’s residency will open on New Year’s Eve, with the first two dates being December 30 and 31. More dates are set to be announced later this week. For those looking to buy tickets to the opening dates, they will be available for purchase this Friday, October 13.

While not much information is known, Voltaire’s website states that there will also be VIP Packages for the shows. Right now, fans can sign up for the venue’s mailing list for an “exclusive first look” at future residency dates.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera shared about her new residency in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Tickets to Aguilera’s new residency will be sold through Ticketmaster. More information can be found on Voltaire’s official website here.