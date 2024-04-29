Billie Eilish barely gave fans time to wipe the weekend from their eyes before announcing her sprawling Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. Eilish will kick off her global trek in Québec City, Québec, Canada on September 29, and the North American leg will wrap with back-to-back-to-back shows in Inglewood, California before an Australian leg in February and March 2025 and the European, Ireland, and the UK leg throughout April and July 2025.
When Do Tickets For Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Come Out?
According to a press release and Eilish’s official website, tickets will first go on sale through an American Express Presale beginning on Tuesday, April 30, and additional presales will run throughout this week before the general on-sale on Friday, May 3. Sale times will vary by city, so check out details for your specific date ahead of time.
Billie Eilish’s 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour
09/29/2024 — Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron
10/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/04/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/05/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/09/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/13/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/18/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/08/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
11/10/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/17/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
11/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
12/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/05/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/08/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/10/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/11/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/13/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/16/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/17/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/19/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/21/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/22/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/24/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/25/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/27/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/28/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/04/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/05/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/07/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/08/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
04/23/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/24/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/26/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
04/28/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/29/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/02/2025 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena
05/04/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/07/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
05/29/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
05/30/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/01/2025 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
06/03/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena
06/04/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena
06/06/2025 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
06/08/2025 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
06/10/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/11/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/14/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
06/15/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/07/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/08/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/10/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/11/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/16/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/17/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/22/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/23/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
07/27/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena