Billie Eilish barely gave fans time to wipe the weekend from their eyes before announcing her sprawling Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour . Eilish will kick off her global trek in Québec City, Québec, Canada on September 29, and the North American leg will wrap with back-to-back-to-back shows in Inglewood, California before an Australian leg in February and March 2025 and the European, Ireland, and the UK leg throughout April and July 2025.

When Do Tickets For Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Come Out?

According to a press release and Eilish’s official website, tickets will first go on sale through an American Express Presale beginning on Tuesday, April 30, and additional presales will run throughout this week before the general on-sale on Friday, May 3. Sale times will vary by city, so check out details for your specific date ahead of time.

Billie Eilish’s 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

09/29/2024 — Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/04/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/05/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/09/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/18/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/08/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

11/10/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/17/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

12/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/05/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/08/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/10/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/11/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/13/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/16/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/17/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

02/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/19/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/21/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/22/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/24/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/25/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/27/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/28/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/04/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/05/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/07/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/08/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

04/23/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/24/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/26/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

04/28/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

04/29/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/02/2025 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

05/04/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/05/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/07/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

05/29/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/30/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/01/2025 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/03/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/04/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/06/2025 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

06/08/2025 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

06/10/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/11/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/14/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

06/15/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/07/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/08/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/10/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/11/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/16/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/17/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/22/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/23/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

07/27/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena