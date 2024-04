Billie Eilish is full of surprises this spring. She announced Hit Me Hard And Soft, her third studio album, will be released on May 17. She popped up at Coachella 2024 to perform during Lana Del Rey’s headlining set and previewed unreleased songs at her own Do LaB pop-up. While Eilish will not be releasing any singles ahead of Hit Me Hard And Soft, she’s filling the void with an even bigger announcement.

On Monday morning, April 29, Eilish revealed her Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, which will spill well into 2025.