Yes, we’re obsessed. And no, we’re not embarrassed by it. Songwriter extraordinaire and chart-topping singer Mariah Carey has her eyes on the Las Vegas strip.
Instead of cozying into her old stomping grounds (The Colosseum at Caesars Palace), the “We Belong Together” singer will bring her The Celebration Of Mimi residency to Park MGM’s Dolby Live. In addition to that switch-up, while Carey’s prior residencies #1 to Infinity and The Butterfly Returns ran for two years, this goes around; she is only confirmed for a limited run.
With only eight chances to see Carey’s residency this April, fans will have to duke it out for tickets. So, when will tickets be available to the public?
When Do Tickets For Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency Come Out?
The first day of the residency isn’t until April 12, but tickets for Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency are set to come on Saturday, February 10. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), Ticketmaster’s public sale will kick off. Given that the residency is a limited engagement, it is predicted to sell out fast. Find more information here.
Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency dates
04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency poster
