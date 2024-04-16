Shakira shocked Coachella this past weekend by popping up during collaborator Bizarrap’s set and announcing the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Now, she has followed that up with an official announcement of dates . Those kick off this November, but in terms of when you can buy tickets, here’s what you need to know.

When Do Tickets For Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Tour Come Out?

Ticket sales start with a Citi pre-sale, which begins on April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about that via Citi. There’s also an artist pre-sale that starts April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Then, the general on-sale begins on April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about tickets on Shakira’s website.

Find the full list of Shakira’s announced dates for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour below.

Shakira 2024 Tour Dates: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

11/02 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

11/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

12/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena