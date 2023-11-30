When Will The Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Come Out?

Bonnaroo, the expansive four-day music festival held annually in Manchester, Tennessee, is set to return in 2024 on June 13. The 2023 festival , which featured Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza, was held around the same time , which means there are still a few more months left until we find out the 2024 lineup. So…

When Will The Lineup Come Out For Bonnaroo 2024?

Judging from the most recent example, we should expect to see the lineup announcement sometime in January, as the 2023 lineup was revealed on January 10, 2023. This gives us another reason to look forward to the new year!

How Much Are Bonnaroo 2024 Tickets?

With ticket prices increasing, some fans might be wondering just how much tickets for next year’s festival will be. The festival’s organizers announced the price change a few weeks ago on social media, revealing that “prices need to go up just slightly” as the “cost of producing this magical world has increased.” The good news is there won’t be any fees tacked on, so fans will know exactly what they’re paying from the start.

Using this year’s prices as a baseline, fans should expect to pay a little over $350 at the lower end of general admission tier for four days, with VIP starting at around $900 and Platinum packages going up from around $4,155. Is it worth it? Fans this year apparently moshed so hard they kept butt (hip/knee/elbow/etc.) dialing police so all indications point to “yes,” unless that’s not your jam.

Tickets are already on sale, and you can find out more at Bonnaroo’s website.