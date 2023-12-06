At one point, Swift goes into the preparation she needed ahead of her massive The Eras Tour — where she performs for over three hours at each show. She also revealed how she landed on the tour’s choreographer.

Taylor Swift was unveiled today as Time ‘s Person Of The Year for 2023 . During her cover interview, she touches on everything from the journey of her career, re-recording her albums, and her personal life.

Who Choreographed Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour?

Swift used choreographer Mandy Moore (not the actress) as the leading guide for The Eras Tour. The suggestion came from Swift’s friend, Emma Stone, who has worked with Moore previously on La La Land. “Learning choreography is not my strong suit,” Swift admitted.

“I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought,” she also shared.

Swift did three months of dance training, along with a gym routine that started six months before the tour kicked off. “Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she added. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

The results paid off, as Swift relies on choreography heavily for the performances of “Vigilante Sh*t,” “Mastermind,” and more.