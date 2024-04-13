Will Billie Eilish Perform With Lana Del Rey At Coachella 2024?

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish put her fans (and “close friends“) out of their misery and finally announced her next album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, will be released on May 17. Eilish confirmed she’s “not doing singles” during this album cycle, but she did play “like 14 seconds” of an unreleased song snippet for Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Friday, April 12.

Elsewhere in her interview with Lowe, Eilish explained that “it’s definitely weird” to not have a single to promote ahead of this album’s release because she’s never not released a single ahead of an album, even though she “hate[s] singles.”

Maybe Eilish will scratch the itch to tease Hit Me Hard And Soft in a more roundabout way at Coachella 2024 this weekend — perhaps even with Lana Del Rey?