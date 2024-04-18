There is now less than one day before the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Usually, Swift will have released at least a song or two ahead of the album. This time around, though, she has kept fans in the dark, dropping no advance singles to tease the project.

It looks like she’s going to keep it that way, too, making it so fans will have heard nothing from the project when it comes out (at least the fans who ignored the supposed leak). That doesn’t mean fans won’t get a single and accompanying video soon, though.