There is now less than one day before the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Usually, Swift will have released at least a song or two ahead of the album. This time around, though, she has kept fans in the dark, dropping no advance singles to tease the project.
It looks like she’s going to keep it that way, too, making it so fans will have heard nothing from the project when it comes out (at least the fans who ignored the supposed leak). That doesn’t mean fans won’t get a single and accompanying video soon, though.
Will Taylor Swift Drop A Music Video With The Tortured Poets Department?
Yup.
Swift confirmed that today (April 18) when she revealed that the lead single from the new album will be the Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight.” Swift wrote, “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone [white heart emoji]. I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.
The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍 I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that… pic.twitter.com/b6cqrHkbE1
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2024
UPDATE: Taylor released a teaser for the music video.