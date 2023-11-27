Will Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie Be Streaming On Netflix?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie has only been out for a little over a month but it’s already one of the biggest movies of the year, pulling in nearly $93 million on its opening weekend. With its surprise songs and the opportunity for fans to relive the tour (or experience it for the first time if those ticket prices were just a little too high), fans were happy to attend multiple showings. And now that the superstar has announced the digital release date, they’ll be able to do so from the comfort of their own homes.

In a message on social media, Swift wrote, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

However, for those hoping their Netflix subscription would be enough to catch the film, there’s some disappointing news: The Eras Tour is coming to VOD first, so you’ll have to rent or buy it on Apple, Prime, YouTube, or some other service if you want to watch it. That doesn’t necessarily preclude an eventual Netflix release, though. After all, most movies hit VOD weeks or even months ahead of streaming. Now, which streaming platform ultimately lands the movie remains to be seen.