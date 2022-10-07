Two of regional Mexican music’s rising acts have joined forces. In the music video for “Inseperables” that was released today (October 7), Mexican-American group Yahritza y Su Esencia teamed up with singer Ivan Cornejo.

Back in April, Yahritza y Su Esencia made history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when lead the group’s lead singer became the youngest Latin performer to appear on the chart: Yahritza Martínez was 15 years old when the band’s breakthrough single “Soy El Unico” debuted at No. 20. Since then, the song has amassed over 84 million streams.

For “Inseperables,” Yahritza y Su Esencia enlisted fellow Mexican-American singer Cornejo to the feature on the track. Martínez’s brothers and bandmates, Mando and Jairo, back the teen duo with a fiery sierreño sound. Martínez and Cornejo trade heartbreaking verses about missing their lovers. Martínez’s soulful voice sounds beyond her years while Cornejo complements her well with his alternative edge. The video for “Inseperables” was shot in downtown LA. When Martínez is not cruising around the city with her brothers, she’s performing the song with Cornejo on a rooftop that overlooks the area.

Yahritza y Su Esencia is nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards. The band’s nominations include Best New Artist and Best Norteño Album for the Obsessed EP. Last year, Cornejo teamed up with reggaeton star Jhayco for a remix of his hit “Esta Dañada.” That song’s success pushed him ahead of Bad Bunny to No. 1 on the Latin Songwriters chart. Cornejo is now starring in the latest Beats By Dre campaign.