To celebrate his birthday this week, Yandel released his album Resistencia as a surprise today (January 13). Across the 17-track LP, the Puerto Rican icon teams up with artists like Wisin, Maluma, and rising star Young Miko.

Yandel rose to prominence in the 2000s as one half of the duo Wisin y Yandel. In 2003, he made his mark as a solo artist with the album Quien Contra Mí. Nearly two decades later, Yandel is still going strong with his latest LP Resistencia, which translates to “Resistance” in English.

“Resistencia is a project that defines what I am living at this very moment, because no matter the hustle, the pressure, the time, years, or transitions; I’m still here… stronger than ever, flowing with the movement without altering my essence, and revealing all the elements that are in every single part of me,” Yandel said in a statement.

With the album, Yandel also dropped the video for “Te Gusta” featuring Wisin. The duo reunites for the reggaeton banger that is reminiscent of their first hits together. As a pioneering reggaeton artist, Yandel joined forces with the genre’s current stars as well like Maluma and Eladio Carrión in the alluring “Nunca Y Pico.” He also shares his spotlight with Puerto Rico’s up-and-coming female artists in reggaeton like Young Miko in the hypnotic “Cuando Te Toca” and Catalyna in “Palabras.”

Baby Rasta y Gringo, who helped lay the foundation for reggaeton music, return as a duo on Yandel’s track “Anda Decidida.” Another genre pioneer that appears on his LP is Franco El Gorila in “Cowboys” alongside Gadiel and ERY. Yandel also re-recorded the song “Te Suelto El Pelo” from his debut album in a new 2023 version.

Resistencia is out now via Y Entertainment LLC/Sony Music Latin. Listen to it here.