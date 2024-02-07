Zara Larsson is just a few days away from dropping her anticipated new album, Venus.
“She’s definitely more dynamic than Poster Girl,” Larsson told Billboard about her upcoming record. “She is more brave in the sense that she dares to be more personal and emotional, but she’s also just a bit more personal in the sassy, fun way. Like she would say some sh*t, you know? She’s more playful, but at the same time, more honest.”
With fans extremely excited to hear what Larsson has in store, here is everything to know about her new release.
Release Date
Venus is out 2/9 via Sommer House/Black Butter/Sony. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Can’t Tame Her”
2. “More Than This Was”
3. “On My Love” (feat. David Guetta)
4. “Ammunition”
5. “None Of These Guys”
6. “You Love Who You Love”
7. “End Of Time”
8. “Nothing”
9. “Escape”
10. “Soundtrack”
11. “Venus”
12. “The Healing”
Singles
Larsson put out “Can’t Tame Her,” “On My Love,” “End Of Time,” and “You Love Who You Love” as singles so far.
Features
The only feature on the Venus album is a collaboration with DJ David Guetta on “On My Love.”
Artwork
Check out the cover artwork for Venus below.
Tour
02/16 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
02/17 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
02/18 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
02/21 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/24 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/25 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live
02/28 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium Cologne
03/02 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/04 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex
03/06 — Karlín, CZ @ Forum Karlín
03/07 — Warszawa, PL @ Cos Torwar
03/08 — Wien, AT @ Gasometer
03/16 — Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa
05/31 — Umeå, SE @ Brännbollsyran 2024
06/21 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/23 — Newport, UK @ Isle Of Wight Festival 2024
07/06 — Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival 2024
07/07 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2024
07/12 — Helsingborg, SE @ Olympia Park
07/26 — Oulu, FI @ QStock 2024