Zara Larsson is just a few days away from dropping her anticipated new album, Venus.

“She’s definitely more dynamic than Poster Girl,” Larsson told Billboard about her upcoming record. “She is more brave in the sense that she dares to be more personal and emotional, but she’s also just a bit more personal in the sassy, fun way. Like she would say some sh*t, you know? She’s more playful, but at the same time, more honest.”

With fans extremely excited to hear what Larsson has in store, here is everything to know about her new release.