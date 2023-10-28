Zara Larsson announced her new album, Venus, as the follow-up to her 2021 record, Poster Girl. To celebrate, she also revealed that she’ll be doing a European tour next year.

According to a press release, the new record is “A pop album fit for a goddess, Venus is Zara Larsson setting her own agenda – in part, by looking back on where she’s come from.”

Earlier this year, Larsson also did an interview with Uproxx where she shared more about what the album would sound like. “I think it’s super fun,” she said. “It has some highs and some lows in there – some beautiful ballads, some dancey songs. I feel like it’s just a collection of really good music. It’s how I’ve kind of always navigated in the music industry for as long as I have done this. Sonically, does it have a red thread? Not really, I think the red thread is the quality and my voice, and its dynamic.”

She previously released her “On My Love” collaboration with David Guetta.

For those who pre-order Larsson’s new record before 3 p.m. BST on Tuesday, October 31, they will get access to a special presale for the tour as well. More information about getting tickets can be found on her website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Zara Larsson’s tour dates.

02/16/24 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

02/17/24 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

02/18/24 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

02/21/24 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

02/24/24 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/25/24 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/01/24 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/02/24 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/04/24 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

03/06/24 — Prague, CZ @ Forum

03/07/24 — Warsaw, PL @ Towar

03/08/24 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

03/16/24 — Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshollin

06/21/24 — Dublin, IR @ Fairview Park

Venus is out 2/9/2024 via Sommer House/Black Butter/Sony. Find more information here.