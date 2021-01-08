Zayn Announces An Album And Brings The ‘Vibez’ On His Sexy New Single

A lot of artists tease their fans with new info about their goings-on between albums, but that’s not really how Zayn Malik does things. Since he released Icarus Falls in 2018, he has only popped up occasionally. He’s been more forthcoming lately, though. A few months ago, he revealed he has a new album on the way, and now there’s more info: Nobody Is Listening will be released on January 15.

On top of that, he shared a new single, “Vibez.” It’s a sexy tune, as it’s packed with lusty lyrics like, “Don’t keep me waiting / I’ve been waiting all night to get closer / And you already know I got it for ya / You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya.”

Malik is famously pretty reclusive when it comes to putting himself out there, so he hasn’t unveiled a lot of info about his new album. The best tidbits about the nature of the album has come from press releases, which have indicated it is “set to be his most personal project to date” and also note, “With total creative reign on his third album, Zayn is making the music he has always wanted to.”

Watch the “Vibez” video above and check out the Nobody Is Listening art and tracklist below.

1. “Calamity”

2. “Better”

3. “Outside”

4. “Vibez”

5. “When Love’s Around” Feat. Syd

6. “Connexion”

7. “Sweat”

8. “Unf**kwitable”

9. “Windowsill” Feat. Devlin

10. “Tightrope”

11. “River Road”

Nobody Is Listening is out 1/15 via RCA. Pre-order it here.