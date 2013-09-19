Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy/Drama

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
Next up, we’re dealing with the comedy and drama lead actor categories. The former has a pair of two-time winners for their nominated roles, plus Jason Bateman’s return to a category for which he was last nominated in 2005. The latter pits last year’s winner Damian Lewis against three-timer Bryan Cranston, two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey and the Emmy-less Jon Hamm, among others.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Season three of “Louie” was a marvelous piece of work for C.K. the writer and C.K. the director, but C.K. the actor was pretty great in his own right, particularly in the “Late Show” arc near season’s end and in the season finale. Weirdly, C.K. also chose the slight-ish “Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 1” as his submission for this category, but if you look at him over the whole of the year (which we should, even if Emmy voters aren’t asked to), the work he did on camera was as funny and moving as the work he did off it.
Dan’s pick: If Garret Dillahunt doesn’t get to be nominated and submit “Burt-Mitzvah” and win all of the awards, then I guess I’ll have to pick Louis C.K. for continuing to embody a tremendous array of human emotions and often being hilarious, while we all-the-while underrate him and pretend that he’s just playing himself. He’s not. He’s an actor. And a good one.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Jon Cryer won a year ago in a mild surprise after winning a few years earlier as a supporting actor. He’s not here now, bumped by Jason Bateman. That would seem to make it a two-man contest between Parsons, who won two times straight before Cryer, and Baldwin, who won two times straight before Parsons. I’ve been suggesting a nostalgic push for “30 Rock” could happen, and Baldwin’s submission (“A Goon’s Deed in A Weary World,” in which Jack gets everything he wanted in life and hates it) is a good one, but Parsons has recency and popularity on his side (and a funny submission as well, where Sheldon has to choose between Amy and Wil Wheaton).
Dan’s pick: To me, honoring Alec Baldwin seems like a clean, obvious and perfectly justifiable way to recognize the final season of “30 Rock.” I think it’s interesting how much weaker this category is than the Lead Actress category. I don’t have an aggressive preference, so I’m erring on the side of nostalgia. [For whatever it’s worth, I thought Jim Parsons did some of his best work on “The Big Bang Theory,” but he shined most for me in subtler episodes for the character and he went with “The Habitation Configuration,” a broader episode, as his submission.]
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Look. Lewis is very probably going to win this thing, because he’s spectacular in “Q&A,” and he will not be undeserving if he does (though I had some issues with his work later in the season when Brody was being blackmailed by Nazir). That said, Jon Hamm still doesn’t have an Emmy for playing Don Draper, and he did some of his best work ever in the sixth season, especially in his submission episode, “In Care Of.” Watch the Hershey confession scene and tell me it’s not ridiculous that this man doesn’t have at least one Emmy for this role.
Dan’s pick: Thinking of Jon Hamm as an underdog is absolutely absurd. You can’t pity a man who looks like Jon Hamm. But Jon Hamm is becoming the Amy Poehler or Steve Carell or Hugh Laurie of this category. With “In Care Of,” Hamm has his best submission episode since “The Suitcase” and he’s probably just as unlikely to win this Emmy as that one. But who’s gonna be outraged if Damian Lewis or Bryan Cranston win? Not this guy. [Hugh Bonneville is great in his submission episode, which focused on the aftermath of That Bad Thing That Happened. It remains fashionable to deride “Downton Abbey” for its Emmy attention. I don’t buy into that. He still shouldn’t win.]
Will win
Alan’s pick: Lewis has to be a heavy favorite, with an outside chance of Spacey, who gets to entertainingly chew scenery in the “Cards” pilot and has the movie star factor on his side (plus two Oscars on his shelf), or perhaps the return of Cranston, who has a very versatile submission episode in “Say My Name” (which opens with him as badass Heisenberg and closes with him as panicky Walter White).
Dan’s pick: Either Alan’s underestimating the Emmy hopes for “House of Cards” or I’m overestimating. Last year, I went all-in on “Homeland” and got to look smart, so this year I’m going all-in on “House of Cards” and I’m prepared to look dumb. I think Kevin Spacey pulls off an upset-which-isn’t-an-upset here and knocks off the category heavyweights, who all have fewer Oscars than he does, so it’s not like he isn’t a heavyweight as well.
Previously: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie | Outstanding Directing for Comedy & Drama | Outstanding Writing for Comedy & Drama | Outstanding Supporting Actress for Comedy & Drama | Outstanding Supporting Actor for Comedy & Drama | Outstanding Lead Actress for Comedy & Drama
Hm. Cranston submitted Say My Name? Such a Mike heavy episode, I feel like Fifty-One or even Buyout would’ve been a better pick.
BREAKING BAD SEASON 5 EPISODE 7 SPOILERS
Well, I feel like the episode is as much about Mike as it is about Walt (and I’d even say it’s more about Walt), and I think it was his best episode of season 5 part 1.
We get to see him being absolutely ruthless in the beginning, then trying to get Jesse to keep cooking and when he refuses, Walt explodes at him, and finally, his remorse at killing Mike.
He’d still be my pick to win.
I agree with the OP. I would have gone with Fifty-One for Cranston. It really shouldn’t matter though. Hamm, Lewis and Spacey are all good to great, but Cranston is submitting the best acting performance in TV history in BB, he should win this award every year he is nominated.
If the first 6 of these final 8 episodes are any indication, Breaking Bad is going to crush the Emmy’s next year
And well-deservedly, too!
Agreed. My only concern is that it will be a full year from this season of Breaking Bad before it can be honored at the next Emmys, putting it up against Season 3 of Homeland. I just REALLY REALLY want BB to be recognized as Best Drama, cause it totally deserves it.
People, settle down. We haven’t seen what these episodes of Breaking Bad will be competing with next year, so let’s not make any grand statements yet. We need to know the quality of this coming year’s output before we can declare anything the winner. I do agree this year’s episodes have been outstanding…..
Agreed. As for the competition, Mad Men’s first half of season 7 (which is the one contending next year) will probably be weaker than the second half, we still don’t know if we can trust Homeland’s quality, so the biggest competition would be Game of Thrones’s fourth season, and as great as GoT is, it has never been able to reach Breaking Bad’s quality, so it isn’t that unlikely that Breaking Bad will remain the best of the season.
I do know that that’s leaving Hannibal, Rectify, The Americans and other shows out, but still.
And, how about any of the brand new dramas that may debut throughout the year? Is it possible that one of more of them may prove to be stronger than the final season of Breaking Bad? We have a whole year to mull over this, and that’s why BB is at a disadvantage premiering everything so early. All I’m saying is let’s not make any statements until we’ve seen the rest of the competition (or at least until this year’s Emmys have passed, for crying out loud)….
I have a feeling “Breaking Bad” is going to be awarded on something of a curve for the episodes it’s putting out now. I don’t think the first half of season 5 was nearly as strong. So I’ll be a /little/ bummed when Cranston gets it, which I think he will. But not too bummed. He’s always a beast, even in lesser years, though I’d still prefer it if Jon Hamm won this round.
For comedy, I think Louis CK gets it, which would please me greatly.
It feels odd to say it, considering BB is putting on one of the great seasons in TV history – and easily the greatest final season IMO – but I’ll be rooting against it come Sunday night. I felt the front half of S5 was probably the weakest batch of episodes the show has done since S1, and would rather see it be recognized next year for the masterpiece that is this current season.
BB still did a whole bunch well though, and I won’t be upset if it *does* win, but I’m really only rooting for Jonathan Banks.
As far as grading on a curve, votes had to be submitted by Aug 30, so voters would’ve seen 3 eps of this final batch of episodes – assuming they waited til the last minute. You might be right, as those first three were brilliant…
your right Alan and Dan, Mitt Romney should be president… he’s run so many times, he’s due… I’ll let the FEC know…
Yup! That’s what we said! Apt analogy, sir!
-Daniel
Yes, because anybody who wins an Emmy gets to be the leader of our country for four years (eight if he wins another one the following year).
I’m glad you guys agree with me, I think Jon Hamm should take this one, not ust because he’s been deserving in the past, but because he definitely has the best submission he’s had in a long time. I tear up every time I hear that Hershey’s confession. I’ve lost faith in his chances of ever winning (seriously, it feels like all the members of the Television Academy had a secret meeting in 2008 in which they vowed never to give Mad Men an acting Emmy), but I think he should get one. I wouldn’t give Bryan Cranston another one until next year (particularly after this latest episode, wow!) and as much as I love Kevin Spacey, I’m not a huge fan of House of Cards and he’s stuck with the thing that bothers me the most about it (the talking-to-the-camera gimmick that got old when Malcolm in the Middle did it). Damian Lewis would be my second choice (Q&A is fantastic) and I was actually very impressed with Hugh Bonneville in the third season of Downton (the season was uneven, but he was always in top shape, particularly that scene in the library with his daughter in his submitted episode, that was heartbreaking).
I still don’t think that the emmys should award for compensation purposes, and should just award the very best of the year, every year.
If that means Cranston winning for every season of the show, that’s fine (he should’ve won over Lewis last year).
Now, if you think Jon Hamm gave the best leading male performance in a drama series this past season, then pick him alright. But not to make up for the fact that he should’ve won in 2011 for The Suitcase.
I will gladly and happily let Louis C.K. win for writing, directing, and best comedy and will cheer along but he’s still behind Alec Baldwin as far as acting is concerned. And Baldwin doesn’t deserve it as a farewell gift. He deserves it because his portrayal of Jack Donaghy is probably one of the greatest characters of all time.
I wonder if AMC’s decision to split Mad Men’s final season into two parts is so that Jon Hamm and the cast get two more chances to break their 0-fer in the acting categories. Based on Internet chatter, I think Cranston wins next year, leaving 2015 as Hamm’s final shot, assuming he doesn’t win this Sunday.
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Should Win: Alec Baldwin. Yes, he has more than enough Emmys already, but if the voters want to give him a farewell trophy for his work as one of the greatest sitcom characters ever, they’ll get no complaints from me. He was great in this final season. Louis C.K. was also great, however. Speaking of which …
Will Win: Louis C.K. I’m far from confident about this, but with his show breaking into the Comedy Series field this year and his record-setting haul of nominations, I actually think that Louie has enough support to take this. Yes, there are many other places where they could honor him, but he’s excellent in his submission episode – probably the best of any of the contenders. If voters aren’t feeling overly sentimental, that could work in C.K.’s favor.
Lead Actor in a Drama
Should Win: Jon Hamm. I honestly think that with Hamm has the best submission episode (“In Care Of”) in an incredibly strong field. It’s criminal that he hasn’t yet won an Emmy for this role. Thanks to AMC’s recently announced bit of scheduling chicanery, he’ll get two more chances, but as far as I’m concerned, they can go ahead and engrave Bryan Cranston’s name on the trophy next year – nothing is beating his performance in ‘Ozymandias’. I’d rather see Hamm win now so that we can stop talking about how badly he’s overdue, and this year, he’s more than deserving.
Will Win: Damian Lewis. Setting the narrative issues of Homeland’s second season aside, I really can’t argue with Lewis winning for a second straight year. “Q&A” is easily the best of Season 2 – and Lewis is phenomenal in it. He does everything that an actor needs to do to win an Emmy, and he does it all while chained to a desk. I think that Bryan Cranston is the only one who has a chance to beat him, and I wouldn’t be totally surprised if it happens, especially if Breaking Bad has a big night, as I believe that it will. But Lewis is the frontrunner.
If the show was just called “Frank” or something and still identical otherwise, the “Louie’s just playing himself” comments would be so much rarer. Same principle applies to Curb, there’s no way Larry acts anything like that.