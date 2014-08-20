Showtime renews ‘Masters of Sex’ & ‘Ray Donovan’ for season 3

The cable drama renewals just keep on coming. A few hours after AMC announced a second season of “Halt and Catch Fire,” and a day after “Rectify” and “The Strain” got renewed, Showtime has ordered third seasons of both “Masters of Sex” and “Ray Donovan.” Both shows will be back next year with 12-episode seasons, and are each halfway through their second seasons.
“Masters” scored five Emmy nominations for its first season, and has already won one (for Allison Janney's brilliant guest work). Lizzy Caplan from “Masters” and Jon Voight from “Ray Donovan” are up for awards on Monday.
Though I had issues with the latest episode of “Masters,” the season overall has had a lot of brilliant moments – including one of the single best hours of TV drama of the year – and I'm glad Showtime is sticking with it even though it's not a super-commercial property. (Ratings have gone up over the course of the season – episode five was up 18 percent over the premiere – which is good to hear.)
I haven't watched “Ray Donovan” season 2 at all, after sticking through all of season 1 in the hopes that all the talent on hand would coalesce into something more than formulaic cable anti-hero schtick. But if there are people who are enjoying season 2 – and/or feel it's notably better (or worse) than season 1 – feel free to discuss in the comments.
I liked Ray Donovan s1 more than most but I just think the writing and dialogue for s2 has been terrible. Its almost getting to the point of hate watching
as good as Masters of Sex has been overall, it matters little… B/c classic/cromulent simpsons return tomorrow to engulf every second of our lives…
As far as Ratings for Masters, I have found that young adults do not know what it is about, have no idea what Masters means or is, and when the title is explained, they still are not interested, so I imagine that explains the ratings numbers.
It has gotten a bit tedious for me this season. Like…..”Get on with it!”
Great news on Masters of Sex.. I was getting slightly worried even if I was mostly confident as the last time I saw the ratings they were averaging 600k on the initial viewing. So I guess we’re seeing those initial numbers becoming more and more meaningless. Either that or Showtime just didn’t want to cancel a prestige show like Masters.
Love Masters of Sex and the performances are magnificent. Michael Sheen, Lizzy Caplan, Beau Bridges, Allison Janny and the others are worth the price of admission.
Beau bridges and allison janney aren’t really on it this season
Donovan S2 > S1, but still way too many WTF? plot twists from writers
If FX or TNT or USA announce their renewals on Thursday, that first paragraph is going to get longer.
Any way, I’m enjoying the second season of “Masters.” I’ll continue to watch “Donovan” for Liev Schreiber but it’s nothing special.
RAY DONOVAN IS BADASSS!!!! I hope I’m not the only one who thinks so. And since it’s been renewed for a 3rd season I guess I’m not alone. It’s not going to have plot like other tv shows because it’s unique, it’s about the life of a “fixer” a Hollywood bag man so to speak. Which is very interesting in and of itself. That’s what made me a fan. From episode 1 it shows what his job consists of and it’s incredibly entertaining and fascinating. Unlike any tv show I’ve seen. And liev Shriber is a talented actor who plays ray perfectly. Season 2 has not proved as good as the first but it’s only half way through. And even so I’m still addicted. If u haven’t watched it yet give it a chance,you’ll be pleasantly surprised to say the least. But don’t go into it expecting it to be like other shows because it’s not. It’s different and unique. So all u people out there who haven’t watched it yet…DO IT! I bought the showtime Chanel just so I could watch Ray Donovan! And I would hate to see it get shut down after a short run. It’s one of my new favorite shows. It doesn’t get the credit it deserves.
Yes – I am a sold Ray Donovan fan however I don’t like to waste my time so I don’t watch anything that doesn’t rivet me. From the first Season 2 show I was hooked. The stories are the same superb writing we became accustomed to in Season 1. The characters are developing into complex, compelling and captivating figures. Each new show this season leaves you at a cliffhanger and the acting is easily some of the very best seen on TV or Cable. Ray Donovan is seriously fantastic entertainment. It doesn’t get any better than this.
Ray Donovan is the best t.v. out there, those who don’t see it. Have just not given this enough time. The cast and acting is bloody brilliant.
I’ve stuck with Ray Donovan, not quite knowing why, but tonight I hit pay dirt. Episode called Walk This Way, directed by Liev Schreiber. Still dark and dirty, but also funny, and with some of what’s been missing – HEART! Very happy. Hope they keep it up.
I’m a Ray Donovan “ADDICT”!!! Can’t wait until Sunday to see the finale!!! It’s an intricate maze of emotions and surprises; which all the actors play such convincing parts!!! Glad to see it going into Season 3!!!