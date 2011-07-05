The curious case of the TV-less TV critic

I don’t have a TV in my office.
This may sound strange, given that I watch TV for a living, but it’s been the arrangement I’ve had for the last few months. Long story short, a few months back I moved into a new office space where it turned out that getting cable/satellite/Fios/etc. installed would be surprisingly complicated. This was near the end of the network TV season, and I was so busy writing about finales, upfront schedules, etc., that I put off figuring out a solution until things calmed down.
Things have calmed down, and yet for now, at least, I find myself not needing the thing in here.
Some of this is just a matter of logistics. First, I get a ton of stuff on DVD screeners, and it’s just as simple to watch those on my laptop as it would be if I had a bigger screen, separate DVD player, etc., on hand. Second, most of what I write about airs in primetime, and so I’m at home in front of my HDTV set when the stuff I haven’t seen in advance airs.
Third – and perhaps the biggest mark of how things have changed in the last few years – I got an iPad around the same time I moved into this office, so I already have a second screen on hand. And between Hulu, the ABC Player app, Netflix, HBO Go, etc., etc., I never lack for things to watch if I’m between screeners.
Some of this is just me going back and watching old stuff. I was so put off by the finale of “The Killing,” for instance, that I started rewatching “Veronica Mars” season 1 on Netflix Instant(*) to remind myself that it’s possible to do the season-long murder mystery thing right. If I’m just doing busywork, I can pop on an old episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or “Cheers” or “NewsRadio” and amuse myself more than I likely would with whatever was on my cable system at that moment.
(*) Though that also illustrated one of the downsides to my approach, in that I didn’t realize Netflix’s license to stream the show was about to lapse, and I only made it to the 6th or 7th episode before it disappeared. Time to go get the DVDs.
But it’s also providing me an excuse to watch things I might not otherwise bother with if I was going the TV route. The only reason I gave “Happy Endings” a second chance was because all the episodes were on ABC’s iPad app, for instance. And when Hulu picked up the British “Misfits” – about a group of juvenile offenders who develop strange superpowers after a lightning storm – I decided to sample it to see if it was any more successful at the civilian super genre than, say, “Heroes” or “No Ordinary Family.” (The short version: in the four episodes I’ve seen so far, not too shabby. Certainly, it’s more nimble than those shows, and has fun grafting superpowers onto various teen angst dilemmas.)
As we talked about when I discussed the whole phenomenon of “cutting the cord” a few months back, you miss out on certain things like this. I can’t see most live sporting events where I am, and live news can be a hassle depending on the quality of the different streaming sites. (Today, though, this was a good thing, as it means I wasn’t the least bit tempted to watch the Casey Anthony verdict live, whereas if I had easy access to a TV with cable, I’d have at least put on the whole disgusting sideshow for a few minutes, if only so I would have an excuse to yell at Nancy Grace.)
Again, I still watch a whole lot of TV the usual way at night, and would be frustrated if I couldn’t, so I’m not exactly a poster boy for the merits of cord-cutting.(**) But it’s been much easier to go without during the daytime than I would have thought a few months ago.
(*) And if I’d wholly cut the cord, I wouldn’t be able to access HBO Go, where you still need an old-fashioned HBO subscription to access. I’ll be curious to see whether HBO makes the service available for a fee to people who don’t have cable, or if they’d feel that would undercut their core business model too much.
For those of you who do most/all of your viewing via the Internet, I’m curious what shows you’ve picked up that you don’t think you would have ever become a fan of if you were watching TV in the traditional way?
“Terriers” comes to mind. I was content to fall I behind until sometime after the third episode aired and Hulu allowed me to keep up with the show despite being TV less. I did have to deal with feeling like a ratings traitor all season though.
It’s probably worth noting that I’ve put off jumping full into “In Treatment” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” because of a lack of streaming options.
Unless you’re a Nielsen family, you did more good for Terriers watching it on Hulu than you would have watching it on TV. Infinitesimal good, but not nothing.
You can also Tivo, then watch (or at least run) it within a day.
Minister, that’s not true. It just means the DVR viewing is counted IF YOU ARE ALREADY IN THE NEILSEN SAMPLE.
I’ve been able to pick up a lot of British shows because of the internet, like Sherlock, Downton Abbey, Upstairs Downstairs, An Idiot Abroad, The Inbetweeners, Skins (trainwreck), and Luther. BBC America and PBS haven’t even fully caught up to some of those shows, so I definitely wouldn’t have been able to watch them without the internet. And I can watch them on the British schedule. I think the only reason to have cable is for news and sports and once those make the full transition online, I think cable will be completely unnecessary.
But at least for now, you can’t watch HBO.GO unless you subscribe to HBO, for which you need cable. Also, what about FX shows – Sons of Anarchy — and AMC shows – Breaking Bad and MadMen? Are those available to stream or otherwise watch w/out cable during their season, or do you have to wait until the DVDs come out months later?
How did you watch Inbetweeners?
Downbound, were you able to find all of those legally online?
Sherlock, Luther, Downton Abbey and Skins can all be had online via Netflix Instant.
On Hulu, I found and fell in love with Peep Show. It’s maybe the best of all the awkward-painful sitcoms. After a few crummy early episodes of Fringe, I deleted my Season Pass, but started watching again on Hulu when I had nothing else to do, and now it’s one of my favorite shows.
But most of the shows I watch on the Internet are shows that have already completed their run (like right now I’ve been watching Angel and Buffy on Netflix, and Six Feet Under on HBO Go). Having an instant access TV archive is so valuable to me.
I’m an american expat and watch almost everything on my computer – I’ve become quite addicted to it. I buy everything I watch on itunes, which has had a much bigger impact on my viewing habits than the switching screens. I’m much more willing to give a pilot a chance if it’s free, and my threshold for watching a crappy series goes way down if it’s cheap/rentable (I just watched the entirety of Rookie Blue because it was a free season premier and generally cheap…and actually, ended up quite liked it, despite/because of its crapness). Also shows I might have otherwise kept up with due to loyalty after the quality went down often fall off my viewing list quicker, because it turns out my money is more valuable than my time.
I can’t help but wonder if most of the comments on here are just from people downloading things from filesharing sites or watching on unlicensed streaming sites. Yours is one of the few that actually mentions what service you use.
I am expat too, but I switched from iTunes to torrents a while back. I only follow 5-6 series and when I subscribed to them as HD, iTunes will give me both HD and SD versions killing my network. There just was no way to kill it as the unfinished downloads will restart like zombies. I also realized that torrents were generally faster than iTunes. There were some 2-3 episodes missing sound track or bad sound track but iTunes will not get to fix them until a day or 2 later. Then BBC and Hulu will allow locals to view some of their content, but not me … just by moving a few degrees on the map, I lost their trust. However, that was not the breaking point … once I downloaded an entire series on torrent which was not on iTunes. The download took a month, but that made me an expert in network settings, seeds, fakes vs real and what not … there was no looking back. it was hard to go back to each individual video source and see if they will allow me to watch them. My mental satisfaction is that in the country I live in, most of these series show up a few weeks or months later, so I am anyway paying for them, so how does it matter.
To answer Alan’s comments: Most of my viewing is on my iPad, followed by the computer. TV is usually on, but it is for background noise and it always has business news (75%), music like local VH1/MTV (20%) followed by real news (5%). Not seen a program (but have seen movies) on TV for over a year, although I have an Apple TV to locally stream programs if I want to.
To talk about the change in viewing habits, it is mostly the british series which got added.
I know a lot of people who torrent, simply because the other countries are so far behaind in airing US shows and the online sites won’t play if you are not in the US. Apparently American shows are big, British shows are second. I never hear – Boy! I wish I could get that show from Australia, Canada, (do they produce in English in India?) South Africa (we used to ship VHS tapes and the South African post office apparently steals stuff – though probably not Bakula tapes)
I lied – every now and then there will be something of Scott aired in Canada we don’t get (and I got Fame and Longstreet from there) but it’s silly: the studios are losing money they wouldn’t have to lose if they just premiered their programs in all countries (or at least all Western, English speaking countries) at the same time . And sadly, only one season of St. Elsewhere is on DVD. At least they finally released Ally McBeal. It’s sitting on my shelf next to The West Wing. (as I typed this, my alarm came on, and it was Vonda Shepard.)
I work the bulk of my hours during prime time so I cant justify paying for cable. Instead I’ve become a tv addict via internet. 80% of what I watch is stuff I would have never otherwise watched. Especially premium cable shows and shows on simultaneously as my core faves. Ill never pay cable again.
“what shows you’ve picked up that you don’t think you would have ever become a fan of if you were watching TV in the traditional way?”
It depends on how you define ‘traditional’ If by traditional you mean ‘as it airs on primetime’, I can’t really think of a good example. But if ‘traditional’ can mean ‘channel surfing when you have time to kill’ – then that’s how i found “Homicide” which led me to Oz, The Corner, and got me excited about The Wire even before it aired.
In 2000, I had a horrible flu and was homebound for a few days. There was a Homicide marathon in anticipation of Homicide movie. I watched for eight hours straight. And then watched the whole series which was planning daily.
I bought the first 2 seasons of NewsRadio based on your comments in previous posts. Have to say I’m really enjoying it! I don’t think it ever aired over here so I probably would never have heard of it if it wasn’t for your recommendation.
They really seem to be over using the pratfall though. The cold open of nearly every episode ends with Andy Dick falling over. Even when they hit a funny punch line totally unrelated to his character and you think the credits are about to roll, Andy Dick comes in randomly and falls off a chair! I mean it’s usually still funny but it’s like the writer’s didn’t have faith in their initial joke or something.
Misfits is a lot of fun. I think the first season is a lot more successful than the second when it tries to do too much and gets more complicated than it can handle.
Recent college grad that hasn’t bought a TV. I consider it every now and then, but with patience, I’m fine. Everything comes out on Netflix DVDs eventually, many also come with streaming, Hulu covers most with only a 1month delay, and then for special shows like Game of Thrones, I find a way or a friend. Saves me the cost of a TV, cable, and most commercials. But like Nater, there have been shows I’ve put off watching because they aren’t easily available.
I will say that I also buy a lot of shows on DVD (when they’re on sale) to support a brand. But otherwise, the cordless life is the life for me.
Strange, I always figured you work from home. Why do you need a separate office? Or is it at HitFix HQ?
Clearly, you’ve never tried working in a house with young kids.
Unless I’m mistaken, Ken Jennings wrote his books from such a place. (I believe his two are both under the age of 10)
(but thanks for that explanation – and Kreso, thanks for asking. I wondered too)
True that Sepinwall, true that.
Almost any British show of the past six years you can think of: “Luther”, “Spooks”, “Sherlock”, “Mile High”, “Scott & Bailey”, “Life on Mars”, “Ashes to Ashes”, “Whitechapel”, “Married, Single, Other”, “Case Histories”, “Kingdom”, “The Shadow Line”, “Mad Dogs”… I could go on and on. Also Aussie shows (“Rush”, “Rake”, “Underbelly”) and Canadian shows (“Being Erica”, “The Border”, “Endgame”). The Internet means that national borders don’t matter; I can watch most popular shows less than an hour after it airs in its home country. And it’s awesome not having to wait six months for BBCA to pick it up… and hack it to pieces. In fact, I’d guess that a solid 40% of *all* my TV viewing is foreign TV. For the record, for the past two years I’ve done a “top ten shows” list on my blog, and Brit and Aussie shows dominate.
As far as American shows go, the only two shows I can think of that the Internet has turned me on to are “Battlestar Galactica” (what a waste of time!) and “Parks and Rec” (I gave up after the first 2 episodes, but came back thanks to this season’s “hamburger episode” thanks to a burger blog I frequent). I’ve also rediscovered some old favorites online, too, like “Freaks and Geeks” and “American Gothic”.
Not trying to be a narc here, but are you watching these legally? I’d like to be able see these shows without waiting for PBS or BBC America or HULU pick them up, but dont do illegal downloading.
I think your answer’s in this snippet, DougMac: “I can watch most popular shows less than an hour after it airs in its home country.”
You don’t want to download, but what about streaming? A lot of British stuff gets put on Youtube.
While I first found MI-5 (aka Spooks, for any Brits in this thread) on TV (to be specific, PBS), I’ve really become fond of watching it on Netflix, especially since right now my DVR isn’t cooperating in terms of recording the episodes.
MI-5 is airing on PBS right now? I love that series!
I haven’t been keeping up with the PBS showings because Netflix has every episode, but I believe they have been showing the most recent seasons.
I just thought I’d mention that I signed up for Netflix streaming over the weekend AND THEN MY HEAD EXPLODED.
I had that reaction when I first signed up too. Best invention since the internet itself.
Warning though — as Alan mentioned, the streaming licenses have time limits (as I rudely found out a while back). Netflix itself will usually give you a 2 week warning if you look at your instant queue online, and there’s also a site ([feedfliks.com]) that will give you the start/end date on pretty much any title you can think of. So I know that I have until the end of the year to finish up with all 200 episodes of the X-Files.
Alan – What do you do about PTI? Are you home by 5:30? DVR? That is one of the main reasons I still own a TV.
I’ve been experiencing PTI as a podcast 95% of the time for years now. I know I miss various visual gags, goofy costumes, surprise LeBatard appearances, etc., but it’s the only way I can fit it into my schedule most days. (Plus, it makes commuting so much more bearable.)
Do they have a podcast on iTunes?
Yes.
Oops, I commented too late. :-). And yes Alan, you’re missing the penguin dance. :-)
Hmm, let’s see. I just started Farscape, which I’m sure I wouldn’t have without netflix instant. I was able to race through Veronica Mars and all of Buffy in a few short weeks last summer, which I wouldn’t have been able to do without instant. Netflix Instant also let me catch up on Parks & Recreation, which I hadn’t been watching for the first two seasons, in time to enjoy almost the whole 3rd season as it aired… I just ran through Twin Peaks and Party Down on instant. I’m also watching Larry Sanders and the British Office right now. I also watched all of Arrested Development and Firefly on instant. Currently catching up on The Larry Sanders Show. I was also behind on 30 Rock, and was able to race and catch up on that via instant. Hulu allowed for a speedy run through Bob’s Burgers. That’s all just off the top of my head. Im sure there’d be more if I stopped longer to think about it. Bottom line, I would never have been able to consume all these shows in such concentrated doses, and many of them at the same time, without online viewing. It’s a great thing.
I’ve become a fan of the new Doctor Who. I’m too cheap to pay for anything more than basic cable, so the only way I can watch it is on Netflix. I can’t watch the current season, but I’m still catching up anyway, so I don’t mind that.
I also became a huge Buffy fan after watching it on Netflix, which of course led me to Angel and Firefly as well.
I’ve found that I have an insatiable appetite for procedurals to play in the background while I do other tasts when they are on Netflix Instant. I haven’t been able to watch one weekly consistently since the first season of CSI on TV, but now I will watch even the worst of them.
HBOGo has also exposed me to a lot of things I would never have cared about watching while they were airing.
I haven’t watched anything on TV that wasn’t sports in weeks, if not months. Watch/listen to most everything on laptop or ipad. TV these days is mostly just used for playing video games (LA Noire most recently).
Misfits is even sillier than it sounds (problematic kids with superpowers), but weirdly brilliant. You should watch the final episodes of season 1 (and the second season)! It only gets better!
Shows: the BBC’s Sherlock, Leverage, and Kingdom (a British show from a few years back, starring Stephen Fry). And I’m always reading this column to see what might be worth sampling. :)
What we like is being able to watch entire seasons over the course of a few weeks rather than waiting a week or several months between episodes. Particularly when we’re picking up something like Leverage or Eureka, which is three or four years in, and we can catch up over a month or two before the new season starts.
Glad you’re enjoying Misfits. Such a brilliant, well executed show with one of the best casts around.
Been using a certain nntp-based service (which shall not be named) for many years now. Never miss my cable except for the occasional live sporting event.
Any chance, then, for a consumer review of the various streaming apps? If HBO were to provide access for a fee, should I do it? Is Hulu plus worth the cost? That kind of stuff.
Also, because you reminded me, over the spring I marathoned all of Veronica Mars and Deadwood, and read what recaps you had for both on the old site. Thanks for keeping that alive.
Any idea why nj.com doesn’t archive your and Matt’s old articles?
Glad to see you’ve started Misfits. Any chance we might see a post on it soon? I’d be really interested to hear what you have to say about it, especially since I thought its quality fell off a cliff halfway through season 2.
HULU’s only up to Epsiode 4 right now
I don’t have a tv and watch everything on Hulu. Started watching Misfits as well because I saw it on there. (love the show- totally addicted) You can watch both seasons on Youtube last time I checked.
I watched all of the British comedy “Peep Show” on Hulu. It’s only occasionally aired on BBC America at like 2 am on the weekends.
Oh yeah. That too! And That Mitchell and Webb Look on Netflix instant which personally (not a widely held taste it seems) I liked more than Peep Show.
Great post, really interesting. Though I was left wondering what kind of computer/laptop you use.
I am pretty much a cord cutter in that I no longer have cable and just rely on the computer plus over the air hdtv (much better picture than I was getting with cable).
Relying on the computer so much there are a few shows I got into that I doubt I would have otherwise: The In Crowd on Netflix instant which is both somewhat original and also a show where you can see strong influences of Seinfeld.
Also I got addicted to a fun, low-profile Scottish sketch comedy show with many clips on youtube called Burnistoun which in my cable days I might not have bothered with.
Living in Australia I’ve had my cord cut for me, it simply isn’t possible to watch half the shows you get here because our networks aren’t interested in carrying them (and god forbid the treatment when they actually do).
I always like to still watch the best of these shows on a television though as I like to get all I can from an episode as I will likely only watch it the once.
I hear you, Viginti. I have been downloading a lot of TV from iTunes, such as Breaking Bad and True Blood, but I had to torrent Game of Thrones (no way I could wait for that â€“ but I will definitely buy the Blu-ray when it comes out)… and The Walking Dead still doesn’t have a release date here (WTF?).
I would kill to be able to access HBO content exclusively online. Who do I have to kill for HBO to do an online subscription service? Seriously, HBO, tell me and you can consider them dead.
@MrRekshun, You are not alone. I understand that HBO is reticent to provide a standalone service because it doesn’t want to undercut the cable providers. The fear is that viewers who just want HBO (or presumably something similar with Showtime) would ditch their cable subscriptions and just pay HBO’s subscription fee. As it is now, you have to pay for both.
HBO Go is a real disappointment. living in NYC with Time Warner Cable HBO Go is not an option. i was considering re-subbing to HBO to watch the shows legally but that’s an obvious (oy) no go.
it is very interesting to read the process of how you watch tv, as i am always curious how critics who i read often and love approach the glut of media.
i wish there were better ways to see shows — especially shows from the BBC and the UK. a legal way. hope the media companies can catch up some way to how the reality of their audiences are watching their shows. commercial free and on demand (for our schedules) and without hassles….
I’ve watched a ton of TV on Hulu this summer. I watched all of Parks & Recreation (love it!), the first season of The Loop (liked it a lot) and all seasons of The Guild (totally geeked out on it, even though I’ve never played a single video game…unless you count Super Mario Brothers 20 years ago). In previous summers, I’ve watched the first season of Veronica Mars (I was late to the game, and wow, did things make more sense after watching the first season!) and the first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
May I suggest a Slingbox, Alan? That way you can watch your live sporting events, news, or anything else that’s on your TV at home. You could download the iPad app or watch from your computer.
I have a Slingbox, actually. I find myself using it much less frequently than I used to, though, because unless the internet connection is really terrific, it can be more trouble than it’s worth.
Not much of a surprise…but discovered the amazing Party Down only via netflix.
There are lots of shows that I got to watch thanks to DVD’s and the internet. I bought the first season of Arrested Development on a whim and never looked back (season 2 was on the air at the time). Also, I lived abroad for a couple of years, so things like iTunes and DVD’s were really helpful in getting into new shows or keeping up with old ones (Plus, with the DVD’s at least, I got to watch some shows in Japanese. Pete Campbell’s voice is so similar it’s distracting. House’s voice is so different it’s distracting. But anyway…)
The nice thing about not having a TV is that not only do you have more choice in when you watch things, but you’re less likely to watch whatever’s on just for the hell of it.
(Random aside: I did have cable in Japan and there were channels that showed stuff from America, and I would watch those, too. That’s how I first saw Chuck, which, and I think you would appreciate this, was on after The Wire on Sunday mornings)
Alan, I’m from Brazil. The only way I have to see my series is downloading all the episodes via internet, torrent etc. I can sign cable channels if I want, but the high price and, specially, the hiatus between the exibition in US and here, don’t are a incentive.
PS: Forgive my bad english
I don’t watch TV on the Internet unless I’m desperate. This is because
My laptop’s screen is 10 or 12 inches and my TV’s is 32 or 42 (came from pawn shop by way of brother. didn’t measure it)
Laptop speakers are in the dock I don’t own. Onboard speakers are crud. Must shut off AC to hear some vids.
Tired of hearing ads for Stellara. (can’t abc rotate them? today on ustream I wasa getting ads in Spanish. So helpful…)
However – shows I’d not have gotten to were it not for means other than broadcast or cable –
Gilmore Girls. Finally. That “special” ABC Family aired before they started “syndication” was so dull I never made it through, hence never made it to watching the eps on their channel, much less wherever they originally aired. Friends were right: show was great.
I also bought season 1 of Childrens Hospital from itunes – but was thrilled when it made it to Adult Swim, due to the aforementioned speaker problem.
Yeats ago, Jay & I read – and frequently quote – “Prison Break airs on Monday nights?!” from this article on alternative viewing methods:
[nymag.com]
Use earphone/buds plugged into your laptop. It’ll sound so good, you won’t mind the smaller screen.
I don’t what kind of TV you have, but there are cords you can get to use the TV as a sort of monitor and speakers. It’s great for watching shows from your computer
While I buy the odd DVD (Charlie Jade, The Wire — ripoff of execrable picture quality) I download almost everything I watch.
I pay about $10/month to a searchable file-hosting service which has pretty much every decent show on US & UK television, in HD (mkv) quality. I don’t know how the hosting service stays in business it’s so illegal, but there you go.
Once you watch a TV series, like Chuck (all 4 seasons in 3 weeks) on-demand, it’s painful to go back to the drip, drip, drip of weekly series television. And I download even stuff I pay for on DISH Network, because A) it’s available w/in hours of broadcast anyway & B} no commercials.
I’ll resort to torrents if I have to, but direct downloading is so much faster & easier. I haven’t had to look into Netflix or Hulu yet, but you never know. DISH has a small selection of on-demand TV shows, like season 3 of Breaking Bad currently, for example, but I don’t know why they bother since the titles available are so limited.
For sports (soccer) ESPN3 is a dream come true. ESPN bought online rights to a whole slew of European soccer leagues which they don’t show on their broadcast networks. But if ESPN3 doesn’t have a game, it’s hardly a chore to find a free online stream elsewhere, or even download the game later.
The best part is that with the HDMI port on my laptop, I simply connect the laptop to my 50′ TV, use my USB mouse as a remote, and it’s pretty much the same as watching regular TV, or Blu-ray DVDs.
I assume most people are either not tech savvy enough, or can’t be bothered, or don’t have enough time, to watch TV the way I do. Because if they were/could/did, TV networks wouldn’t make a penny. So I guess I can’t recommend doing it my way, but it sure is convenient.
You should definitely do a review of Misfits once you’re done with it. I personally wouldn’t compare it to Heroes, which wanted to be taken seriously and just shot itself while trying to keep Sylar relevant (among a million other mistakes). Misfits doesn’t take itself seriously and even with some of the plot holes I just don’t care because I realize it’s a show that is about the characters rather than the powers and their source.
Pretty much every show I’ve started watching these days, I started watching via the Internet based on feedback from TV critics. When I was in college, I’d make time to watch shows on TV like “Boomtown”, “Ed” and a few others…but then I started to watch TV shows on DVD via Netflix like “The Sopranos” and “The Wire”. That got me into looking at downloading TV shows, and after I finally settled down after a few years, I found that I didn’t really need or want a TV. Everything I want to watch, I find it online.
Here’s a retro viewing idea for the less-tech-savvy among us: your library. Ours has all the popular TV shows on DVD as soon as they come out. Of course, you may have to wait a couple of weeks to get a copy – oh, the horror!!!
I’m a newbie to Breaking Bad and midway through Season 2 on a free library DVD. After each ep I watch, I check Alan’s recap and the comments on his old site. I’ve been recording Season 3 on our DVR, ready to watch as soon as I finish Season 2, then I’ll be ready for Season 4.
Even tho we have cable + HBO, I often get older TV shows and movies of interest at the library. I doubt this would work for expats, but most libraries in the States have a lot of media available.
We now return to the incomprehensible discussion of torrents and such
I’m moving soon and have decided that cable tv is just too expensive so theory will soon become reality for me. I mostly watch tv online these days. This spring the only shows I watched live were Treme and The Killing because I couldn’t do so online. I’ll also watch Top Chef and The Fashion Show on television. (Lifetime broadcast Project Runway on its website last year.) Hulu/Hulu+ had next day viewing for Community, Chicago Code, Parks and Rec and The Office. I usually watch college and pro football live. Thankfully, I can watch baseball online via MLB’s subscription program. It includes all games except those on Fox or ESPN. Plus, if you have the right provider or access the internet from a college campus, you can watch some sports on ESPN3. Lastly, I watch a lot of CSPAN online. My backup plan is to walk back across the street to campus to watch live sports and HBO on the dozens of tvs in our student center!
Most of the shows I started watching online were in season two, three or four before I started watching them. So I usually catch up on older stuff. Last summer, I “discovered” and watched all previous seasons of Battlestar Galactica, Community, Eureka, Mad Men, Parks and Recreation, The Office (British Version) and The Office (American Version). The summer before that all I did was watch Breaking Bad. Any batch viewing (i.e. online or DVDs) is a great way to watch an entire season or series that you didn’t start watching because you missed the beginning. With several of those shows, I just wanted to see what the fuss is about. I liked all of them.
Generally, I watch online via a combination of Hulu+ and iTunes and proprietary network sites (like CBS or Bravo’s limited offerings). I guess I’ll add Netflix soon. I’ve been boycotting them just for the amount of pop-under ads and spam they send me. I would actually pay for an HBO subscription even a little more than the charge for HBO on a cable bill. In fact, if I could only get HBO on cable, I’d do it. It’s all the other stuff I’m not sure I want.
Arrested Development. So sad I never saw it when it was on but thank goodness for Hulu.
What About Brian. Another show I never heard of when it was on, but thanks to Netflix Instant I’m a fan. Too late, of course.
Weeds. Just got into it last fall and caught up to the new episodes within 6 week or so. I like watching it in bursts better than an episode a week.
There are actually a lot of shows I prefer watching in bursts, typically those with a lot of characters and twisted storylines. It’s easier to remember all that’s happening when I watch several at a time.