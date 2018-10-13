Getty Image

Hello and welcome back to the Heisman Watch, which we didn’t do last week, as I was still mad at the sport of college football because my alma mater needed five yards on fourth down against Ohio State’s defense and called a halfback dive while their senior quarterback was in the midst of the game of his life. But I’ve cooled off, because college football is a sport that embraces dumb stuff happening, so it’s very silly to stay hung up on something for more than a week.

So let’s get right back into our weekly Heisman Watch, which has seen a fair amount of movement since we last met. For example…

Falling off this week

Ed Oliver (Last Week: 5): Oliver is still the best defensive (and, perhaps, overall) player in America, and he tied his best game of the season last week against Tulsa with 13 tackles. He’s still unblockable, which leads to him getting double and triple teamed, but I’m waiting for him to have his “Ndamukong Suh vs. Texas” game. We’ll get you back on here eventually, Ed.

5. Laviska Shenault (Last Week: Not Ranked)

LAVISKA SHENAULT HIVE RISE UP. The Colorado receiver is an absolute monster, as he’s caught a touchdown in every game he’s played and has had at least double-digit catches and triple-digit receiving yards in every game he’s played. In the one game where he didn’t reach those marks, he had five receptions for 67 yards and a score against New Hampshire.

A former three-star recruit, Shenault might be the biggest surprise in all of college football this season. Here he is doing basically anything he wanted to do against UCLA.