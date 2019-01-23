The 2019 Baseball Hall Of Fame Class Includes The First Unanimous Inductee In History

Associate Editor
01.22.19

Getty Image

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class has been circled for some time as one that had the potential to be special. In addition to a loaded list of stars that deserved to get enshrined in Cooperstown, the possibility existed of the first player in history to unanimously get voted into the Hall of Fame.

The class was announced on Tuesday evening, and as it turned out, history was indeed made. Legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera became the first player to see his box checked on every ballot, as all 425 voters correctly decided that the greatest closer in baseball history deserved to make it in. With this honor, Rivera exceeded the 99.3 percent of ballots that included Ken Griffey Jr. in 2016. (Also: Ken Griffey Jr. should have been an unanimous Hall of Fame inductee, but I digress.)

Rivera wasn’t the only player to make it in on his first time on the ballot. The late, great Roy Halladay, who passed away in a plane accident in 2017 and pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies during his decorated career, made it in with 85.4 percent of the vote.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSBASEBALL HALL OF FAMEEdgar MartinezMARIANO RIVERAMike MussinaMLBROY HALLADAY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP