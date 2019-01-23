Getty Image

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class has been circled for some time as one that had the potential to be special. In addition to a loaded list of stars that deserved to get enshrined in Cooperstown, the possibility existed of the first player in history to unanimously get voted into the Hall of Fame.

The class was announced on Tuesday evening, and as it turned out, history was indeed made. Legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera became the first player to see his box checked on every ballot, as all 425 voters correctly decided that the greatest closer in baseball history deserved to make it in. With this honor, Rivera exceeded the 99.3 percent of ballots that included Ken Griffey Jr. in 2016. (Also: Ken Griffey Jr. should have been an unanimous Hall of Fame inductee, but I digress.)

Enter Cooperstown. Mariano Rivera is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. #HOF2019 pic.twitter.com/RKaItennNf — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2019

Rivera wasn’t the only player to make it in on his first time on the ballot. The late, great Roy Halladay, who passed away in a plane accident in 2017 and pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies during his decorated career, made it in with 85.4 percent of the vote.