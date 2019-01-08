Getty Image

The 2019 title game in the College Football Playoff was an unexpected blowout on Monday night, with Clemson stunning Alabama in a 44-16 game that never truly went the way of the Crimson Tide in Santa Clara, California.

True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was brilliant for the Tigers and running back Travis Etienne dominated the vaunted Alabama defense, with the Clemson offensive line literally getting a curtain call after owning the trenches for the majority of four quarters.

The most stunning fact that came out of Monday’s title game was that not only was it a monumental statement for Clemson, who became the first team to go 15-0 en route to a College Football Playoff championship win, but that Alabama coach Nick Saban endured his first blowout loss of his Crimson Tide tenure.

No, really. In fact, Clemson’s championship blowout was the first lopsided loss Saban had endured since he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. To make matters worse, when you actually consider who Saban got blown out by it makes the stretch of Bama dominance all that more stark.