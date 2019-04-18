The 2019 NFL Schedule Is Out And Here Are This Year’s Primetime Games

04.17.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2019 NFL schedule has finally been released, as all 32 teams now know exactly when and where they’ll be playing each week of the regular season.

Fans love schedule release because it lets them try to figure out potential travel to games, when to block off Sundays for home games, and which stretches will provide the most opportunities for wins and losses. From a national perspective, it’s all about the primetime games and who will be gracing the field when for Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football.

As always, every team will play a Monday Night game and most will play a Thursday game, but NBC can load up on the marquee squads for Sunday Night. The Bears play three Thursday games, a strange scheduling anomaly given they open the season hosting the Packers, play in Detroit on Thanksgiving, and host the Cowboys the week after on Thursday Night. The Cowboys, Patriots, Rams, Chiefs, and Eagles are the most popular teams for NBC’s selections, as each will play three times on Sunday Night Football.

Below you’ll find the schedules for each (along with the Thanksgiving Day schedule), with the important caveat that NBC has the option to flex games later in the season for Sunday Night Football broadcasts.

