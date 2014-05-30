A Crowd Of Friends And Fans Greeted Jim Kelly After His Final Radiation Treatment

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly was diagnosed with cancer of his upper jaw in June of last year and shortly after underwent what was believed to be successful surgery. Unfortunately, Kelly’s cancer recurred in March and he was required to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments, which ended this week. On Wednesday, Kelly was finally allowed to leave the hospital with his family, but not before they’d walk him right into a crowd of his friends and fans waiting for him at the doors. Naturally, because it was such a heartwarming and powerful moment, Kelly’s family captured it all on video, and now you should allow yourselves to let all the feels and warm fuzzies of inspiration wash over your bodies.