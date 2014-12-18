A Pair Of Michael Jordan’s Shoes From North Carolina Sold For $33k At Auction

#Michael Jordan
Senior Editor
12.18.14

Long before Air Jordans, long before Michael Jordan was the face of Nike shoes, he wore a pair of Carolina blue Converse during college. At an auction Thursday morning, a pair of those game-used shoes sold for $33,387. The bidder asked to remain anonymous.

Jordan wore Converse throughout his days at North Carolina because, at the time, the company was paying UNC coach Dean Smith about $10,000 a year to have his players wear its shoes. Converse made a pitch to Jordan when he turned pro after the 1984 Olympics, but its $100,000 a year offer fell $400,000 short of Nike’s deal. The rest is history. Nike’s Jordan brand sells more than $2.5 billion worth of sneakers annually.

I’ll never understand the obscene amounts people pay for sports memorabilia. At that same auction someone bought a Joe Dimaggio hat for $151k. Seriously. Why? Just so you can show your friends an old looking hat in your man cave?

Ok, congrats man. Have fun with that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSAUCTIONSMichael JordanNORTH CAROLINAshoes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP