A Washington State Football Player Owns A Pet Wolf And His Teammates Are Kinda Scared Of It

I don’t know how to feel about this. On one hand, I saw The Grey with Liam Neeson and I definitely don’t want to get eaten by wolves. On the other hand, maybe baby wolves are cute and cuddly like german shepherds and…he just chewed my arm off. Nevermind.

Funniest thing out of @Coach_Leach luncheon? #TylerBaker has a wolf in his apartment and teammates sometimes call Baker Wolfy. #GoCougs — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) November 10, 2014

@JessamynESPN Yep. Said it tears up his apartment. Teammates used to think the wolf was really cool, but now they're a little leary of it. — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) November 10, 2014

Washington State’s Tyler Baker is a brave, brave soul. Stupid but brave nonetheless.

