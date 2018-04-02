Twitter/@2_10ths

Aaron Donald is arguably the NFL’s best defensive player. He is regularly near the top of the NFL’s quarterback pressures list, despite being a defensive tackle rather than a defensive end, and his combination of explosiveness and strength is so unique that he is a borderline unstoppable force in one-on-one situations.

The Rams recognize this and know their All-Pro defensive tackle requires significant attention from opponents, so they went out and signed Ndamukong Suh to play next to him, forcing opposing teams to make a very difficult choice on which player to double on any given play. This may result in teams getting creative with their plans for attacking Donald and Suh, and Donald is making sure he’s ready for anything.

If Donald does avoid seeing more double teams thanks to Suh’s presence, he knows opposing guards and centers will come at him with everything they can in one-on-one scenarios. So, this offseason he’s preparing for them to literally attack him with anything by practicing his block-shedding technique against a man holding knives.