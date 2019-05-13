Aaron Rodgers Made A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo As An Archer

Getty Image

*Warning: Potential spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones*

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday night, and, as tends to happen in the second to last episode of a season, a lot of people died!

The usual suspects played key roles in “The Last War,” but there was also a special cameo made by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The All-Pro is a huge fan of the show and became the latest sports figure to pop up as an extra on Thrones appearing on Sunday as an archer in the Golden Company on the side of Cersei Lannister, albeit briefly.