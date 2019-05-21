Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t Satisfied With How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ended

Associate Editor
05.21.19

Getty Image

Unlike most people who spent the last decade watching Game of Thrones, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the opportunity to be in an episode during the show’s final season. Like seemingly many who sat through season eight and watched the final episode on Sunday, Rodgers has some complaints with how things went down.

Rodgers spoke to reporters on Tuesday and got asked about the show, both because of his cameo and how he thought it ended. After giving some hints as to which character he played in the show’s penultimate episode — well, he more said which two characters he didn’t play — Rodgers was asked about the series finale, saying he wasn’t satisfied with how it ended.

[Here is the point of the post where we are going to dive into spoilers, you’ve been warned.]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#NFL#Game of Thrones
TAGSAARON RODGERSgame of thronesGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP