Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t Satisfied With How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ended

Getty Image

Unlike most people who spent the last decade watching Game of Thrones, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the opportunity to be in an episode during the show’s final season. Like seemingly many who sat through season eight and watched the final episode on Sunday, Rodgers has some complaints with how things went down.

Rodgers spoke to reporters on Tuesday and got asked about the show, both because of his cameo and how he thought it ended. After giving some hints as to which character he played in the show’s penultimate episode — well, he more said which two characters he didn’t play — Rodgers was asked about the series finale, saying he wasn’t satisfied with how it ended.

[Here is the point of the post where we are going to dive into spoilers, you’ve been warned.]