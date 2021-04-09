If we’re picking a replacement for Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! on enthusiasm alone, Aaron Rodgers might have a busy schedule in the next few years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is serious about pulling double duty as an All-Pro and host of the most popular trivia show in history, and through a few days of his guest hosting duties it’s clear he’s having the time of his life.

Rodgers has been enthusiastic about his time on Jeopardy!, especially on Twitter. He’s tweeted about the show all week, excitedly pumping up each day’s episode in a way few of the other guest hosts — or legendary host Alex Trebek — ever have on social media. Here, for example, is a “pregame” video that showed how Rodgers gets ready for the show that he was excited to share on his account as well.

He’s spoken at length about how he prepared for the job and how seriously he’s taking the opportunity. And on Thursday, he also shared a video that the show made of his interesting connection with one of the show’s contestants. As it turns out, both the Green By Packers quarterback and contestant Pasquale, a financial services consultant, have a connection to Vince Lombardi.

Funny enough, the bigger buzz from the last few days is that the contestant bears a surprisingly striking resemblance to actor and comedian Horatio Sanz. Many people pointed that out online in addition to Rodgers enjoying the football connection he made with a guest.

I think this guy on Jeopardy with all the necklaces is a Horatio Sanz character pic.twitter.com/PKfL11SycB — Kristytipsen (@Kristytipsy) April 9, 2021

SNL era Horatio Sanz is on Jeopardy tonight and is absolutely killing it pic.twitter.com/bXojAcN98v — Sam Donovan (@imamsamm) April 8, 2021

Many even thought that Pasquale sounded like Sanz, too. And that buzz got to the actor himself by Thursday night. Sanz celebrated Pasquale’s big win on Thursday, retweeting a photo comparison of the former SNL standout and the new Jeopardy! champion.

In other words, the vibes are definitely good on Jeopardy! these days, which is a nice change of pace from the Dr. Oz era of the show and the sorrow that’s come with the battles Trebek had with disease and his death last year. If Rogers can keep this up, maybe he’s the man for the job after all.