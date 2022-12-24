The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s been less than two years since they made that decision, and it already sounds like Wilson’s time with the team could be coming to an end. According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, the Jets have “lost all confidence” in the former BYU gunslinger in the aftermath of Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it’s gotten to the point where the expectation is that he’s entering his final days as a member of the Jets.

“Well, look, you gotta just talk about Mike White,” Glazer said. “If Mike White is able to come back — and I say if, people don’t know, there are multiple fractures of those ribs. If he’s able to come back, he’ll start next week.

“But Jimmy is right, also,” Glazer continued. ”They’ve lost all confidence in Zach Wilson. Zach lost confidence in himself going into that last game, came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after the season.”

Wilson has already been benched by the team this year, only for White to step in and give the team a major spark before he went down with a rib injury that led to Wilson regaining the starting gig. So far this season, Wilson, who was drafted over other quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Mac Jones, is completing 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.