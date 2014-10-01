Aaron Rodgers Says This Audible Is A Tribute To ‘Smokin’ Jay Cutler’

Internet memes are kinda childish and stupid but then again so is my entire existence. My favorite running meme is Smokin’ Jay Cutler, which you guessed it, features photoshops of the quarterback smoking. You may have seen it here once or twice.

Anyway, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has been known to make similar hand signals before plays. In an interview with ESPN Milwaukee, he admitted it was a tribute to his good buddy Jay.

Ok, dammit, that’s downright funny. A dummy signal from a dummy quarterback.

