Adam Sandler Is Proud Of ‘Happy Gilmore’ Caddie Look-Alike Will Zalatoris’ Masters Performance

Will Zalatoris has been one of the best stories of the 2021 Masters, as the 24-year-old out of Wake Forest is making his debut at golf’s most famous stateside major and found himself in the thick of things coming into Sunday at Augusta National.

Zalatoris was tied for second at 7-under entering the final round, four back of Hideki Matsuyama, and he had closed that gap to just one stroke after back-to-back birdies to open his round. The slender youngster from San Francisco has flowing blond, curly locks of hair and bears a striking resemblance to a golf pop culture legend — the caddie from Happy Gilmore. On Sunday, prior to Zalatoris’ 2:20 p.m. tee time, he got a vote of support from none other than Happy Gilmore himself, who noted that Mr. Gilmore is “very proud” of how his caddie is doing at the Masters.

Zalatoris himself is well aware of who he looks like, despite being born after Happy Gilmore came out in 1996, and has steered into it, including owning a wedge stamped with “Mr. Gilmore I’m your caddie.”

It has been a pretty wild week for Zalatoris, but getting a Twitter shoutout from Adam Sandler has to be among the cooler things to happen to him this week, although taking home a green jacket would be much, much cooler.

