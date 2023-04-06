FTR Kept Their AEW Careers Alive By Winning The Tag Team Titles

FTR pinned the Gunns to become the new AEW tag team champions in the Titles vs. Career main event of Dynamite from Long Island.

The match opened with Austin and Colten using classic tag team wrestling to beat down on Cash Wheeler and keep him away from Dax Harwood. Harwood eventually got the hot tag and took the action to The Gunns. Harwood and Wheeler tagged in and out, eventually hitting the Shatter Machine, but Colten pulled the referee out to avoid the three count.

After a series of false finishes, Austin attempted to get a disqualification with a low blow on Harwood. When that didn’t work, Austin and Colten hit 310 to Yuma on Wheeler to get him out of the ring, and when Harwood went for a diving headbutt, he learned that Colten slid a belt into the ring and hit him with it for a close two count.

.@DaxFTR is a man on a mission! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SLPH8DRKYn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

But ultimately, both Harwood and Wheeler were able to roll up the Gunns, with both wrestlers getting three counts as a result.

In January, Harwood discussed Tony Khan allowing the duo to take time away to “sit back, reflect, decide” on where they’d sign their next deal with their contracts set to expire.

“By April, we will have an answer. I have to take my health, my family, my creativity, and I have to take my personal life all in consideration about what we’re going to do next. I know what I want to do, but whatever we do, I just want to be respected,” Harwood said at the time, per TJR Wrestling. “I feel we have done something so special in 2022 and most of that is in part to the fans. We deserve to continue to build on our legacy for ourselves, but also we owe it to the fans to build on that legacy because they made us this past year. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way until the end of our contract. Our contract is up in April.”

There’s no question where FTR’s future lies now, with a clear path forward in AEW.