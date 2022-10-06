Andrade
Andrade Was Reportedly Sent Home After Another AEW Backstage Altercation

For the third time in just over a month, another backstage altercation has reportedly taken place and Andrade has been sent home from television, according to TMZ.

According to the report, words were exchanged following a tense week of social media beef before Guevara allegedly pushed Andrade, which resulted in punches being thrown. Guevara’s issues with Andrade stem from the latter’s comments earlier this week on Guevara complaining about being hit too hard.

The duo then went back and forth, with Guevara calling Andrade a jobber, Andrade claiming he said it to Guevara’s face, Guevara calling Andrade a liar, and Andrade saying “see you Wednesday.”

The apparent backstage issue resulted in Andrade’s match slated for Friday night Rampage to be called off ahead of the third anniversary of AEW Dynamite.

Andrade is not the first AEW star to have an altercation with Guevara, after Eddie Kingston got physical with the former TNT champion after being called a “fat piece of shit” during an unaired promo. The apparent issues with Guevara also come after Fightful reported that Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Sonjay Dutt found him difficult to work with.

The other altercation in the span of about a month is the infamous alleged brawl involving CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and others.

