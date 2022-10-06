Andrade Was Reportedly Sent Home After Another AEW Backstage Altercation

For the third time in just over a month, another backstage altercation has reportedly taken place and Andrade has been sent home from television, according to TMZ.

According to the report, words were exchanged following a tense week of social media beef before Guevara allegedly pushed Andrade, which resulted in punches being thrown. Guevara’s issues with Andrade stem from the latter’s comments earlier this week on Guevara complaining about being hit too hard.

The duo then went back and forth, with Guevara calling Andrade a jobber, Andrade claiming he said it to Guevara’s face, Guevara calling Andrade a liar, and Andrade saying “see you Wednesday.”

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off https://t.co/licsudpp6o — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

Ok I’m a liar 😂 see you on Wednesday!! I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

The apparent backstage issue resulted in Andrade’s match slated for Friday night Rampage to be called off ahead of the third anniversary of AEW Dynamite.