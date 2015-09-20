Alabama Fans Lost Their Minds After The Crimson Tide Fell To Ole Miss

On Saturday night/Sunday morning, Alabama fell at home to a really good Ole Miss squad, 43-37. It was kind of an uncharacteristic loss, because the Crimson Tide don’t allow 40+ points and turn the ball over five times at home all that often, but you can probably chalk it up to “Alabama was a little overrated and Ole Miss was a little underrated coming into this year.”
Still, Crimson Tide fans are really mad. Like, impossibly mad. So mad, in fact, that many of them are calling for something drastic, like having the administration axe head coach Nick Saban.
They turned the ball over 5 times. Why is no one pissed about that? Which coach is to blame for the turnovers?Also, Ole Miss is damn good. If they don’t shoot themselves in the foot they will win the West.
Look, these people didn’t decide to become Alabama fans because they went to school there, or because they liked winning 11-12 games per season. God dammit, they became Alabama fans because they won national championships between 2009 and 2012, and they’ve made their apparel purchases and are committed.
This was a fun one to watch but as far as dejected fans over the railing go I still liked the Virginia fan last week more.
I hope this becomes a ‘thing’ now. By the end of the season, we’ll see entire front rows hanging over the railing. It’ll be the new Tebowing.
Saban knows this isn’t going to end well, right? Like, he’s not going to be carried off the field after winning a meaningless bowl game after a string of multiple-loss seasons like Bear Bryant. He’s going to get unceremoniously shitcanned the first time he goes 9-3 in the regular season. If I were Saban, I’d say, “Fuck it, I quit. I’m gonna go drive across the country in an RV and visit state parks.”
I live in Alabama but I have class and am an Auburn fan. Yesterday there were so many sick burns from Bama fans on Facebook that vanished faster than a Hillary Clinton email. To be fair to Bama fans, the posts could have been deleted accidentally while they were beating their wives with their laptops after the game.