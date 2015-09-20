Alabama Fans Lost Their Minds After The Crimson Tide Fell To Ole Miss

Getty Image

On Saturday night/Sunday morning, Alabama fell at home to a really good Ole Miss squad, 43-37. It was kind of an uncharacteristic loss, because the Crimson Tide don’t allow 40+ points and turn the ball over five times at home all that often, but you can probably chalk it up to “Alabama was a little overrated and Ole Miss was a little underrated coming into this year.”

Still, Crimson Tide fans are really mad. Like, impossibly mad. So mad, in fact, that many of them are calling for something drastic, like having the administration axe head coach Nick Saban.

Fire Saban and bring back J-Bo — Jeremy Payne (@JeremyaPayne) September 20, 2015

https://twitter.com/BadBoyd21/status/645469588927455233