Alex Ovechkin's NCAA Tournament Picks Will Certainly Please Virginia Fans

03.19.14 5 Comments
If there’s one thing that Alex Ovechkin has taught us in the past, aside from the fact that he’s pretty decent at professional hockey, it’s that he is not an expert when it comes to NCAA men’s basketball. Back in 2012, he created a great deal of laughter with his very interesting NCAA Tourney bracket that looked less like a series of picks that unveiled a National Championship favorite and more like one of those Family Circus cartoons in which little Jeffy goes on a crazy adventure. In case you don’t remember, it looked like this…

This year, Ovechkin still didn’t try to pretend like he knew what he was doing when he made his picks, as he asked his Instagram followers which team is the best, while declaring, “i need help!!!” Three exclamation points clearly means that the man is in desperate need of help. Whether or not he had a cheat sheet is unknown, but his brackets are complete, and he has the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers coming out on top.

