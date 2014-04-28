All Men Must Skate: Here Are Your Game Of Thrones House Sigil Banners For Every NHL Team

Here’s an explanation for the existence of Game Of Thrones-style NHL sigil banners from their creator, Tumblr’s Catskat26, as if you needed an explanation beyond “here are Game Of Thrones-style NHL sigil banners”:
I really love medieval fantasy (The Tortall books, A Song of Ice and Fire, etc.), and I love hockey. I recently got an idea of: “Why not make a sigil banner for each NHL team?!” So I did!
I told myself that I’d do one per day, but I kinda got on a roll and ended up finishing the project in a week!hahaha
The Caps are House Stark, right? Because every time you think they’re gonna win, somebody loses a body part.
Which one’s your favorite, Jon?
Figures.
The Caps and Wild ones are my favorite. Some of them are a little too simple. Well done, though.
Some of them are really great repurposing of the GoT sigils (namely, Detroit). Flames, Jackets, Caps, Jets all stand out as well.
I like Detroit’s. Good use of the unofficial mascot.
We need words to go with these. Vancouver’s could be “We Do Not Scout.”
Sigil’s rarely have words on them in the series though. a banner has everything on it
Yeah, but in the books every house has a badass motto to go with their Sigil:
Starks: Winter is Coming
Targaryens: Fire and Blood
Baratheons: Ours is the Fury
Greyjoys: We Do Not Sow
Martells: Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken
also +1 for “We Do Not Scout”
I’m a little embarrassed to admit that I didn’t realize they were in alphabetical order at first, and played a guessing game with them
For some reason I kept looking at vancouver and thinking, The oilers are defunct, what the heck is free willy doing there?
I meant whalers damn it
I don’t know why I even hoped that the Penguins sigil would look cool. The Wild and Devils sigils are pretty badass, though.
It’s a little too comical
like CROSBY AND MALKIN this series
San Jose’s is… well, a shark.
These are pretty weak… I’m sure someone on a sportslogos.net forum will blow these out of the water in about 5 minutes
Agreed.
The Caps one is by far the best. There’s some really, really shitty ones in here though.