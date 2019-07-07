Amanda Nunes Knocked Out Holly Holm In The First Round At UFC 239

Getty Image

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes (18-4) knocked out Holly Holm (12-5) late in the first round to successfully defend her bantamweight crown at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Holm spent much of the first round out of Nunes’ range, counter-striking and chipping away at her legs. But a slight feint threw Holm off just enough for the champ to find a head kick to Holm, sending her sprawling to the ground.

A handful of shots to the face ended the night as Nunes claimed the final victim of UFC’s big four women’s fighters.