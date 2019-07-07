Amanda Nunes Knocked Out Holly Holm In The First Round At UFC 239

07.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes (18-4) knocked out Holly Holm (12-5) late in the first round to successfully defend her bantamweight crown at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Holm spent much of the first round out of Nunes’ range, counter-striking and chipping away at her legs. But a slight feint threw Holm off just enough for the champ to find a head kick to Holm, sending her sprawling to the ground.

A handful of shots to the face ended the night as Nunes claimed the final victim of UFC’s big four women’s fighters.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSAMANDA NUNESHOLLY HOLMUFCUFC 239
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP