An Alabama Man Was Arrested On Drug Charges And Responded, ‘Roll Tide’

The drug task force of Etowah County in Alabama decided to really crack down on dealing this week, as they issued 93 warrants in going after 63 people. According to WIAT news, which had a reporter along for some of the busts, dozens of suspected criminals were arrested during the raids, and more are still being sought. The smarter parties knew to keep their mouths shut when the reporters asked them why they were in cuffs, but one man didn’t care. “I’m innocent,” he said with a nod and a smile, followed by the most serious and honest words on Earth to a true man of Alabama: “Roll Tide.”
And if that’s not great enough, wait until you see his pajama pants around the 1:04 mark. Roll all the damn day and night Tide.
As an Alabama grad, I’ve just learned to embrace the insanity that goes with my alma mater (even if 90 percent of the folks you see in Alabama apparel have never taken as much as an online class at the university).
Fuck it all, Roll Tide.
As an Auburn grad I can relate. I feel your pain. Despite being a highly respected institution of higher learning we are reduced to this base indiscriminate anger at each other for no reason. It is a sad and pathetic day that a man identifies himself with a football team to a school that he never attended and feels defines him and that some rivalry will validate his existence for a moment longer than his diabetic heart will allow.
That being said, War Eagle Mother Fucker!
Hey, my school’s team wins all them titles, I’ll let people act however they want.
War Eagle
I lived in Birmingham briefly, and I thought the Georgia/Florida rivalry was something. 100x crazier. Also, much respect for Jeff Mangum.
I imagine he just bought himself a lighter sentence
religion is religion is religion
You can tell that the cop had the urge to let him go after that
Once…. just once I want some dude to ask the reporter why they are bothering them. Just be all “what is your problem lady!!! Aint you ever seen someone in cuffs? Leave me the f@$# alone” or for some lawyer to use the reporter against the state in these cases. I dont mind what the police are doing, but damn man….. get that stupid microphone out of dudes face.
He looks like a skinny Merle Dixon.
He does. But Merle wouldn’t have gone without a fight and calling someone something extremely racist
@Donger
He might have if he was as pilled up as this dude.
Alabama, like Florida but classy.
That “Roll Tide” guy was probably valedictorian of the Class of ’06.
Said someone who had no idea UofA is one of the top public institutions in the country.
ALABAMA MAN. He’s DUMB, HE’S DRUGGED, HE’S RELIGIOUS!
He’s not your stereotypical Alabama man.
Damn, beat me to it.