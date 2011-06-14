An Open Letter To LeBron James

With the 2010-11 NBA season wrapped up and with the 2011-12 season in danger as a lockout looms, we have some time to look back and analyze the undeniable significance of the impact that LeBron James had on not only this past season, but the future of the sport as a whole. We all knew that when James joined the league as a rookie, heralded at an almost unprecedented level, he was going to be a living spectacle. Maybe the purists had a better idea, but as an admitted Johnny-come-lately type of fan (read: last 10 years), I didn’t really expect what has become of this man who calls himself the “Chosen One” and “King”.
What James has shown us over the last year is that he’s a magician. Better yet, he’s an illusionist, Michael. He directs our attention to the stage – in this case the basketball court – and makes us focus on his play, and he tells us to keep watching because soon we’ll see the payoff, which is the NBA Championship that he desperately craves. But if you look away from the focal point for just a second, you’ll see his stagehands and assistants pulling strings, spinning mirrors and blowing smoke, because his actual goal is to be the biggest brand in the world.
That was the problem for James this season – too many of us looked away from the court. We saw “The Decision”, the commercials, the VIP birthday parties, and everything else that came with the Barnum & Bailey parade, and we started walking away because it was too big for us. Maybe James’ timing was wrong, with a poor economy making people shy away from the golden gods they’d once revered. After all, James said it best when he pointed out that we’re all back to dealing with our problems while he’s living the life of luxury. Perhaps we have 99 problems, and LeBron James’ championship quest isn’t one anymore.
James will win a NBA Championship before his career is over, probably more than one, and the millions of people who have been cheering against him will lose this euphoric buzz that they’ve enjoyed since the Dallas Mavericks defeated James’ Miami Heat on Sunday. But even as I admitted and ranted my hatred of James yesterday, I want the guy to win a title. I want him to win many titles. Because deep down in my soul, as a basketball fan, I want him to do it right and I want him to fulfill the promise that was made the day he was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. You know, except for that whole winning in Cleveland part.
As I assume James reads this site, like every professional athlete does and should, I’d like to help him, by giving him this personal letter of advice and inspiration.
P.S. While your aspirations to celebrityhood and your actual achievements to date are congruent with contemporary trends of people being famous for being famous, and while this may yet be another tired comparison to the previous Nike pitchman you are nakedly attempting to emulate, it is fair to say that Jordan became a global icon not only because he was talented, but he won a mess of rings. The marketing campaign followed the career path and was not an end in and of itself. What rankles with you, LeBron, is the assumption of the mantle without the accomplishment. In this, you are a king: a hereditary descendent who’s wearing someone else’s crown but has none of the victories on the battlefield of your ancestor.
Kisses,
D.A.
Rankles!
Ouch. Great article, and damned great post, Dr Awesomus.
Of course Lebron reads WL. What kind of superstar doesn’t scour Twitter and the sports blogs to take names and hold every haterrrr accountable?
When he wins the big one, like he for sure will, I guarantee the singular reflexive incorrectly comes out of his mouth more times than the first person plural.
RANKLES
Rankles? What does this have to do with pants?
Don’t forget that fucking cartoon.
I’ve come to believe, as I see LeBron Kardashian meddle int he placement of other young stars around the league, that he would prefer to be a star in Space Jam, where he could just dunk against cartoon characters, mugging for the cameras in all the right places and everyone following the script. Sports entertainment, selling sneakers, with none of the mess and bother of competition. I can only hope a new CBA takes the legs out from under a league where the players are the ones scripting the competition.
Even David Stern’s obvious memo to the refs in Game 6 wasn’t enough. Even the refs quit on LeBron and Stern’s craving for a Game 7 and Heat title. Even the refs saw that LeBron didn’t want it. We’re safe for at least one more year, but the script might be tighter next year.
“and even though he can’t hide because he still has one year left on his contract, he’s still pointing his finger at Rich DeVos and Otis Smith and telling everyone, “They’re the people responsible for my future.”
Man, I’m pretty sure I’m going to weep on the inside if Dwight Howard leaves Orlando. Especially if Gilbert Arenas and other overpaid clowns are still there.
Considering the number of Knicks and Heat fans who came out of the woodwork this season, I’d hardly call someone who’s been a fan for nearly a decade “johnny-come-lately.”
On a completely unrelated note, the porno world is highly anticipating the release of Johnny-Come-Lately, Johnny Sins’ new passion project.
Thank you, thank you. I’ll be here all week.
Why’s this comment to Lebron James nice? And other letters to some athletes are douchebaggish? Just b/c America is obsessed with guys who balls in a hole, you have to follow them?
Every article you write about an athlete now better be nice, and not “OH this guy should just quit.”
Don’t be a bitch sheep-like follower. Be a Man.