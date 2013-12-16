Andre Drummond Commemorated The Sandy Hook Shootings By Writing The Names Of The 26 Victims On His Shoes

If Detroit Pistons star Andre Drummond dunking on Chris Brown didn’t make you a fan, maybe this will.

Saturday was the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Pistons center Drummond grew up in the area, playing high school basketball in Hartford and Oakdale before spending a year at the University of Connecticut. The tragedy hit close to home for him, so for Sunday’s home game against the Trail Blazers, Drummond wrote the names of all 26 Sandy Hook shooting victims on his shoes.

Sometimes, letting people know you remember them is all you can do.

If that wasn’t enough:

Drummond scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the 111-109 overtime loss to Portland, but his gesture of love will last a lot longer than our memory of who won or lost a mid-season NBA game.

[h/t to Ball Don’t Lie]