Anthony Joshua’s mission to unify the four major heavyweight titles in boxing is one belt away from completion. On Saturday night the British fighter decisioned Joseph Parker to add the WBO title to his collection that already included the WBA and IBF belts. Now all that remains is the WBC belt, held by American brawler Deontay Wilder. And based on comments from both Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn after the Parker fight, Wilder will indeed be next.

“I think negotiations will start next week,” Hearn told the BBC (via The Guardian). “It is a fight Anthony Joshua really wants and I think he wants it this year.”

The big question is whether the fight would take place in the UK where Joshua has been filling stadiums with 70,000+ fans, or in the US where the right fight could generate hundreds of millions on pay-per-view. Joshua has previous said he’d like the fight to happen in England, but Hearn made it clear that decision wasn’t set in stone.