Anthony Richardson rocketed to the top tier of many NFL Draft boards after a one-of-a-kind performance the pre-draft combine. Shortly after, the Indianapolis Colts tabbed Richardson as the future of the franchise with the No. 4 pick and, in the early going, Richardson’s sky-high upside was apparent with his dual-threat abilities on full display. Unfortunately, Richardson was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury last week, ensuring he would miss at least four games, and Colts owner Jim Irsay painted a more dire picture on Monday.

Irsay spoke with ESPN’s Stephen Holder and revealed that “the most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year.” He did stress that the final decision has not been made, but Irsay shared that Richardson “probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.” Finally, Irsay said there is still a debate happening but the final result is “probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so.”

Obviously, this is a tremendous blow to the Colts, even while acknowledging Indianapolis has one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league in Gardner Minshew. Indianapolis is 3-3 to begin the season, competing valiantly in the AFC South, but even beyond this season, Richardson’s health and development is atop the list of important factors surrounding the franchise.

The 21-year-old Richardson has 577 passing yards and 136 rushing yards while appearing in four games this season. The Colts continue their schedule at home against the Cleveland Browns, led by the NFL’s most potent defense, in Week 7.