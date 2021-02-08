The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to their second Super Bowl title as a franchise on Sunday, defeating the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs soundly, with a sensational defensive effort leading the way.

The Bucs rattled Patrick Mahomes all night, taking advantage of the Chiefs being without their two starting tackles, and held the Chiefs to just three field goals. Late in the fourth quarter, Mahomes found himself running for his life and simply trying to make anything happen on a pair of late fourth downs to no avail. The first resulted in arguably the best incompletion in Super Bowl history, while the second led to an elite taunt from Antoine Winfield Jr.

The rookie safety has emerged as a star in his first NFL season, and recorded the lone interception of the night earlier in the game by picking off Mahomes. After he and the Bucs secondary were victimized in their first meeting this season by Tyreek Hill, they kept the speedster in check in the Super Bowl. After the dagger incompletion, Winfield made sure to give Tyreek a taste of his own medicine, earning a 15-yard penalty in the process that was well worth it.

It was a fitting capper to the night for the Chiefs, who were outclassed and outplayed all evening by the Bucs, particularly when the offense was on the field, something few saw coming. It was an exceptional performance from Tampa and getting that redemption from an embarrassment the first go around with Kansas City made this championship win a little sweeter.